Step inside this Whitby fisherman's cottage, for sale in a great location

Situated on a cobbled street, this property sits at the foot of the 199 steps that famously lead up to Whitby Abbey.

Henrietta Cottage is light and bright inside, with open plan features to maximise space.

With charm and character, its interior includes period features such as beamed ceilings and sash windows, with modern comforts and appliances that blend beautifully.

Set over three floors, its ground floor is fully open plan, linking kitchen, diner and lounge, while the floor above has one bedroom and a bathroom.

On the second floor is one twin bedroom.

Fitted shaker-style units with integral appliances line the kitchen, while a focal point of the lounge is an exposed brick chimney breast housing an open living flame gas fire.

A bath with a rainfall shower form part of the bathroom suite, with a double bedroom to the front of the cottage overlooking the quaint surroundings.

From the upper twin bedroom it is possible to see St Mary’s Church at the top of the East Cliff.

The cottage location is excellent, with access down to Tate Hill Beach in one direction and all the amenities of Church Street to the other.

For sale with Henderson Property Services, Henrietta Cottage, Henrietta Street, Whitby, is currently for sale as a holiday let with ongoing bookings, and is priced £395,000. Call 01947 602626 for details.

