See this super semi for sale, that looks over Sandsend Bay, near Whitby

The exceptional views, that stretch as far as Whitby Abbey, can be seen from the house, or from its private, wrap-around gardens. It’s a few minutes’ walk to the sand and sea.

Riggside has a large sitting room, with fantastic views and a square bay window from which to enjoy them.

In the modern kitchen with breakfast room, a rose-coloured Aga 60 has pride of place, and there is a separate utility room and ground floor shower room.

There's a square bay in the dining room too, so plenty of natural light.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, the principal with a big picture window and stunning bay view, and a spacious house bathroom.

Riggside is one of four properties served by a private access road.

Mulgrave Woods forms part of the backdrop to the sloping, landscaped gardens. The stone terrace is a view vantage point.

Riggside, Sandsend, Whitby, is for sale with Blenkin and Co., York, priced £900,000. Call 01904 671672 for more information.

1. Semi-detached family home The property has an exceptional location near Whitby Photo Sales

2. A fitted kitchen The kitchen has a doorway to the patio outside, perfect for al fresco dining Photo Sales

3. Sitting room vista A large, box window allows full view of the stunning scenery outside Photo Sales

4. Bedroom with fitted units One of the four bedrooms in the house, with beach views Photo Sales