The impressive beach and seascape from Riggside, at Sandsend

See this super semi for sale, that looks over Sandsend Bay, near Whitby

This lovely, light-filled semi-detached home loooks down over the award-winning Sandsend beach.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:50 am

The exceptional views, that stretch as far as Whitby Abbey, can be seen from the house, or from its private, wrap-around gardens. It’s a few minutes’ walk to the sand and sea.

Riggside has a large sitting room, with fantastic views and a square bay window from which to enjoy them.

In the modern kitchen with breakfast room, a rose-coloured Aga 60 has pride of place, and there is a separate utility room and ground floor shower room.

There's a square bay in the dining room too, so plenty of natural light.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, the principal with a big picture window and stunning bay view, and a spacious house bathroom.

Riggside is one of four properties served by a private access road.

Mulgrave Woods forms part of the backdrop to the sloping, landscaped gardens. The stone terrace is a view vantage point.

Riggside, Sandsend, Whitby, is for sale with Blenkin and Co., York, priced £900,000. Call 01904 671672 for more information.

1. Semi-detached family home

The property has an exceptional location near Whitby

2. A fitted kitchen

The kitchen has a doorway to the patio outside, perfect for al fresco dining

3. Sitting room vista

A large, box window allows full view of the stunning scenery outside

4. Bedroom with fitted units

One of the four bedrooms in the house, with beach views

