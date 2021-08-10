See this stone-built farmhouse that has stunning views, for sale near Whitby

A further 24 acres of land is available to buy by separate negotiation if of interest.

With its rustic beamed ceilings, farmhouse fireplaces and solid wooden doors, this home has traditional charm with a surprising amount of living space.

In the kitchen and diner is a Belfast sink and a range cooker, with fitted units, and French doors that lead out to a raised decking area. A utility room is an added facility.

The cosy lounge has a wood burning stove as a focal point, and there is also a ground floor bedroom with an en suite shower room,

Upstairs are two further double bedrooms with an additional single bedroom, and the house bathroom.

A store room is attached to the farmhouse, and could be converted to a number of uses, including a residential annex, subject to planning permissions.

Lawned gardens surround the rear of the property. There is a sizeable paddock, and outbuildings include a stone built barn.

With extensive views across country to coast from many windows, and from its grounds, this is a home that enjoys privacy, but also proximity to village amenities.

Blue Bank Bottom Farm, Sleights, is priced £600,000 with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby. Call 01947 602626 for more information.

1. The beamed kitchen The farmhouse dining kitchen has space and character Buy photo

2. A comfortable lounge The lounge with its feature fireplace setting Buy photo

3. Countryside views A decked area for sitting, dining or entertaining outside Buy photo

4. A double bedroom One of the bedrooms within the farmhouse property Buy photo