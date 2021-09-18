See this home with an annex and a garden down to a stream, for sale near Whitby

In a great location fringing the village of Briggswath, yet also near to the coast, the extended property has a stream traversing the bottom of its delightful gardens, along with an outdoor sitting and entertaining area.

A garden room with a lantern light and large windows is another stunning feature of the property, while the open plan lounge and diner enjoy the view through picture windows, with French doors that open out to the garden.

There’s the kitchen with a range of fitted units and built in cooker, and a ground floor bedroom.

Two further double bedrooms are on the first floor, served by a modern shower room.

Converted from the garage, the ground floor annex has a kitchenette with a shower room, a WC and a bedroom or office, with its own entry that is separate from the main house.

With ample parking space to the front of the house, the approach to the property is by a gravel driveway accessed through gates.

A side lawned garden has a decking with seating area, while the rear garden has mature trees and shrubs. There is a timber garden shed.

Ryll Cottage, 33 Brook Park, Briggswath, is for sale with Hope and Braim estate agents, priced £495,000.

Call the agents on 01947 601301 for further information.

1. A lawned garden Trees add privacy to this garden with stone pathway. Photo Sales

2. A modern kitchen Inside the kitchen, with fitted units and appliances Photo Sales

3. Comfort and relaxation The lounge, with patio doors to the garden. Photo Sales

4. A light and bright dining area A room flooded with natural light, and with doors leading outside. Photo Sales