See this home for sale near Whitby that has it all - gardens, views, and close to the village centre

Cranford, 6 Lowdale Court, Sleights, is a detached three-bedroom village home in a great location.

Lovely surroundings are part and parcel of all that this detached home in Sleights has to offer.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:06 pm

It has an enviable elevated position within a cul-de-sac, yet is within easy walking distance of the village centre and close to the local bus route.

Spacious rooms include the fitted kitchen with tiled side porch, a comfortable lounge and separate dining room. The former has a stunning picture window and an oak fire surround with marble insert and hearth, and a Flavell gas fire.

Open stone work walls feature in the adjacent dining room.

Light oak units are in the attractive kitchen, with some integral appliances and a serving hatch through to the lounge.

An archway leads to a side porch that opens on to outdoor patio space. There’s also a ground floor WC facility.

Three bedrooms that include two large doubles with built-in bedroom furniture, and a single, are on the first floor, with a fully fitted bathroom.

Lawned gardens with patio areas wrap around the property on three sides, with tiered pathways, shrubs and flower beds, some mature fruit trees and a small garden pond.

A wide tarmac driveway leads to a garage and adjoining car port.

Cranford, 6 Lowdale Court, Sleights, is for sale at an asking price of £375,000, with Richardson and Smith estate agents, Whitby. Call 01947 602298 for further information.

1. Stunning vista

Countryside stretches out around the village, a seen in this view from Lowdale Court, Sleights.

2. Light and spacious kitchen

Light oak units are fitted within the kitchen

3. Attractive hallway

A stained glass door and windows within the entrance hall.

4. A spacious lounge

The picture window and fireplace in the lounge.

