The Lilacs​ is traditional in design, and was built in sandstone by a company local to Whitby, in 2000.

Within the property's south-facing walled garden is a mature vine, with a range of trees that include apple, plum, and fig varieties.

It is for sale priced £695,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents - call 01947 601301 for more information about the property or to book a viewing.

