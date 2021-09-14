See inside this breathtaking £1.2 million home for sale near Whitby

Hobbin Ghyll is a pristine property that has been lavished with attention, and has gardens set within five acres of land.

With five bedrooms, this sleek and stylish newly renovated house can’t fail to impress.

Out of sight, with craftsman-made electric gates and a private driveway, it’s a haven for a new owner seeking peace and quiet, in beautiful surroundings.

An open plan kitchen and diner's bi-folding doors lead to an outside sun terrace, perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining on warmer days.

A huge sky lantern as a feature within the dining area makes for a romantic experience under the stars.

Three of the five good size bedrooms have en suite facilities, and there is a spacious house bathroom.

Two detached garages add to parking space, and lawned gardens extend around the property, with a summer house, and a large paddock and stables, currently used to keep Alpacas.

A fresh water stream runs down through the grounds, orchard and a wooded area.

Shops and services from both nearby villages are within easy reach of this enviable location.

Hobbin Ghyll, Hobbin Head Lane, Sleights, is for sale with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, priced at £1,195,000.

For more information on the property, call 01947 602626.

Simply stunning.... Space, light and panoramic views from this unique home....

State-of-the-art kitchen Clean lines in the modern kitchen space...

Open plan living Style and space combined within the Sleights property.

Breathtaking bedroom view Step out from a luxurious bedroom to this kind of scenery....