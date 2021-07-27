Rare chance to buy this character home in Ravenscar

Cragg Farm is reached via a private road, with the house in a secluded spot between the moors and the coastline.

Inside it displays wooden beams, large and solid stone fireplaces, stone sills and staircase, and exposed stonework to the walls.

It has an enduring quality with rustic charm, and carries further potential for some careful modernisation.

Its flexible space would allow any new owner to make this a home that is totally their own.

With two lounges, one of which has double doors leading outside, and a snug, it also has two kitchens and a utility room, four individual bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In front of the property are natural lawned gardens with patio areas, plants and shrubs.

A large workshop has potential for a variety of uses.

The coastal road leading up to the farmhouse has gorgeous views of the sea and valley to enjoy along the way.

Hendersons Estate Agents, Whitby, are handling the sale of Cragg Farm, Browside, Ravenscar, with offers invited at £725,000.

Call 01947 602626 for more information.

