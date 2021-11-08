Rare chance to buy a family cottage in central Whitby - see inside...

Hidden away on the private Lees Yard, and accessed from the cobbles of Church Street, this double-fronted stone property has more space inside than you would imagine.

It could be a permanent family home, a weekend cottage, or could equally be a buy to let investment.

Modernised and refurbished with care throughout its interior, Welsby Cottage has a big new dining kitchen with fitted units, and a pantry cupboard that has space to be a cloakroom or boot room.

A large open lounge has a fireplace as a central feature.

Two double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a modern family bathroom, while the second floor offers two more good size bedrooms, with velux windows.

Period features in keeping with the cottage are evident in high skirting boards, ceiling beams and deep window sills that are great for floral displays or for displaying photographs and ornaments.

With gas central heating, the cottage offers a cosy warmth, and has an outdoor utility as a bonus factor.

Welsby Cottage, Lees Yard, Church Street, Whitby, is being sold with all fixtures and furnishing, and is priced at £550,000.

Call Astins Estate Agents, Whitby, on 01947 821122, for more information.

1. The spacious kitchen Fitted units provide plenty of storage space in the dining kitchen. Photo Sales

2. The comfortable lounge A fireplace is a central focal point in this good size lounge within the cottage. Photo Sales

3. Bedroom space A top bedroom with ceiling brams and character. Photo Sales

4. The family bathroom A bath with shower, and plenty of floor space in the bathroom. Photo Sales