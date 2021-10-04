Peek inside this fabulous Georgian property, for sale in Whitby for just under a million pounds

The impressive property, 24 Bagdale, is a Grade II listed property that has undergone a programme of careful renovation.

Its many features range from period fireplaces to sash windows and working shutters, with a Palladian window fronting a staircase.

This property could be a grand family home in the heart of Whitby, or be used as owners’ accommodation with self-contained letting rooms, as previously.

The lower ground floor and most of the ground floor have been used as the owners’ private quarters, with three double bedrooms and en suites, a family bathroom, and an office on the lower level.

Above is a lounge, a large kitchen, a dining room, and store rooms.

There is also a ground floor guest double bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

Three further double bedrooms and two single rooms, all with en suite facilities, are on the first floor.

Above that, a self contained two bedroom apartment makes up the second floor.

The house frontage is impressive, enhanced by terraced gardens and iron railings.

Unusually for a central location, parking for four cars is available, with a single garage or workshop.

This property, 24 Bagdale, Whitby, is for sale with Hendersons Property Services.

It carries a price tag of £995,000.

For further details, contact the agents on 01947 602626.

1. Attractive from all angles Large Georgian style windows add to the appeal of the property. Photo Sales

2. Light and spacious hallway The entrance hallway to the Bagdale property. Photo Sales

3. Fitted kitchen A range of units with integrated appliances in the modern kitchen. Photo Sales

4. Elegant interior Lounge through to dining room, with a feature fireplace. Photo Sales