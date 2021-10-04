Peek inside this fabulous Georgian property, for sale in Whitby for just under a million pounds

The impressive property, 24 Bagdale, is a Grade II listed property that has undergone a programme of careful renovation.
Its many features range from period fireplaces to sash windows and working shutters, with a Palladian window fronting a staircase.
This property could be a grand family home in the heart of Whitby, or be used as owners’ accommodation with self-contained letting rooms, as previously.
The lower ground floor and most of the ground floor have been used as the owners’ private quarters, with three double bedrooms and en suites, a family bathroom, and an office on the lower level.
Above is a lounge, a large kitchen, a dining room, and store rooms.
There is also a ground floor guest double bedroom with an en suite bathroom.
Three further double bedrooms and two single rooms, all with en suite facilities, are on the first floor.
Above that, a self contained two bedroom apartment makes up the second floor.
The house frontage is impressive, enhanced by terraced gardens and iron railings.
Unusually for a central location, parking for four cars is available, with a single garage or workshop.
This property, 24 Bagdale, Whitby, is for sale with Hendersons Property Services.
It carries a price tag of £995,000.
For further details, contact the agents on 01947 602626.