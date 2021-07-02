Look inside this stunning home, with stables and arena, in Goathland

Its location is second to none, with views over North Yorkshire countryside and moorland, and for anyone with equestrian interest it has two stables, a tack room and a lunging arena within its grounds.

The interior includes a bright hallway with wooden flooring and a feature staircase.

Bi-fold doors open to a courtyard from the dining room. A roomy lounge with bay window and fireplace houses a multi-fuel stove, and there is a cosy snug.

The kitchen with fitted units and leathered granite surfaces, hosts appliances that include a four oven Aga, a Bosch dual electric oven, an integrated wine cooler and a dishwasher. A utility room and wc add to the facilities.

Four double bedrooms and a luxury house bathroom are above, with a spa bath as part of the modern bathroom suite.

On the second floor, a large bedroom suite has a snug, a lounge, dressing room, and open plan bathroom where a free standing bath looks out over countryside through a round window.

A big lawned area and a block paved driveway form the house frontage, and there is a stone flagged seating area, There is a garage.

Moorfields is for sale with Hendersons Property Services for a price of £700,000. Call 01947 602626.

