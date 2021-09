The Grade II listed Spa Chalet was initially built c1860 as a home for the manager of the Spa Complex.

It was designed by Sir Joseph Paxton who also designed the Crystal Palace for the 1851 Great Exhibition as well as Chatsworth House gardens

The Spa Chalet has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and sleeps 10.

It is currently available for rent as a luxury holiday home by visiting www.thespachalet.co.uk

1. The Spa Chalet, Scarborough A vintage-style telescope lets you take in the far-reaching views

2. The Spa Chalet, Scarborough The holiday home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms

3. The Spa Chalet, Scarborough The views from the chalet are unsurpassed

4. The Spa Chalet, Scarborough Literally a stone's throw from the beach!