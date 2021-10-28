FOR SALE: Quaint three-bedroom cottage with garden in heart of Whitby

Paddock Cottage has an inviting cosiness, and is both modern and comfortable, with original features that form part of its integral character.

Quietly situated, it is set over three floors, and includes beamed ceilings, crafted stone steps from lounge to kitchen, and glorious views across Whitby, with a south-facing garden.

A modern kitchen with dining room has high gloss units with under cupboard drop lighting, while the spacious lounge has patio doors that lead outside.

There is a ground floor bathroom that includes both a bath and a separate shower cubicle.

One large double bedroom, with beams and built-in storage, and an en suite wc, occupies the first floor of the cottage, with the two remaining bedrooms above on the second floor.

With a newly installed boiler and double glazing throughout, the cottage is a warm retreat in colder weather.

An enclosed south facing garden and patio are perfect for spring and summer, and there is a storage shed. A parking space close by is currently rented as a separate entity.

Paddock Cottage, The Paddock, Whitby, has been run as a successful holiday let and is for sale with ongoing bookings and furniture included.

It is for sale at £450,000, with Astin's estate agents, Whitby. Call 01947 821122 for more information.

