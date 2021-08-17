FOR SALE: Picturesque cottage in North Yorks. beauty spot

A surprisingly roomy end terrace of three, within an eight-house cluster known as The Orchards, this is an extended home of warmth and character, set over three floors.

With a sunny front breakfasting kitchen, Sundial Cottage also has a useful boot room, two reception rooms and a wc on the ground floor.

Ceiling beams, leaded windows and fireplaces are all period property hallmarks, and feature in the lounge, and dining and sitting room.

Four bedrooms are split between two upper floors, with two charming cottage-style doubles, one of which has an en suite, on the first floor.

Here is also the family bathroom, where you soak in the roll top bath while gazing out over a rural vista.

A Jack and Jill shower room is between the remaining bedrooms of quirky character, at the top of the cottage.

The landscaped garden to the rear is something of a showpiece, with an octagonal shaped summer house and terraces.

There's an orchard too, and off road parking space

Sundial Cottage at Goathland is accessed via a privated gated road, and is priced £450,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby. Call 01947 601301 for more details.

