It is one of several semi-detached homes built by TBC at the turn of the last century to house officers from the Great War, and allow them to recuperate in the peace and quiet of this beauty spot in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Eight homes in total are situated on a private, gated road on the edge of the village but this one, as the first, has a private driveway and a large garden.

Built over three floors, and with four bedrooms, the property will need updating, but retains such original features as decorative, possibly maritime timber, beamed ceilings and leaded windows. Some windows have fabulous views.

A lounge with diner and the breakfast kitchen are in the oldest part of the house, while an entrance porch, shower room and utility room are all part of a ground floor extension.

All the bedrooms are above, along with a bathroom and a separate w.c..

The lovely lawned garden is established with a profusion of trees, shrubs and filled borders, and there is a separate piece of land with fruit trees and outbuildings across the access road. A detached garage is to the side of the house.

For sale with Hope and Braim estate agents, 1 The Orchards in Goathland has a price tag of £350,000.

Call 01947 601301 for details.

