Home in idyllic location near Whitby has been significantly upgraded by recent owners

Warley, Ruswarp Lane, Whitby, £229,950

Positioned on the edge of town with some terrific views over the valley towards Larpool viaduct, this three bedroom semi-detached property on Ruswarp Lane makes a lovely home.

Significantly upgraded by recent owners, Warley provides delightful accommodation ready for a potential buyer to move straight in to.

The accommodation has double glazing and a variety of modern fixtures and fittings throughout the home.

Downstairs there’s a cosy living room with a multi-fuel stove, a dining room as well as a traditional kitchen.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which are doubles along with the house bathroom.

Outside the owners have converted the front garden in to a driveway to provide additional off-street parking, whilst there’s also a garage adjoining the property.

To the rear is a garden sloping away from the house, overlooking the valley with some simply stunning views.

Ruswarp Lane is an idyllic location, providing easy access to the town’s local amenities including supermarkets and schools.

The village or Ruswarp is within walking distance, which also has a school along with a local butcher and a pub.

There’s also public transport links close by to Scarborough and Middlesbrough, whilst the beach is also a couple of miles away.

Warley should therefore have a widespread appeal across the market, whether it’s for those looking for a modern family home or someone looking for a holiday let in the area.

Overall, Warley is immaculately presented with a blend of contemporary and traditional décor, it’s certainly a home to shortlist for viewing!

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more information or to book a viewing.