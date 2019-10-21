Here’s the new gin brewed especially for Whitby Goth Weekend

Whitby Gin has created a new drink that celebrates the town’s Gothic history.

Owners of the business have spent the year carefully crafting and ageing a new addition to its family, Whitby Gin – The Barghest Edition.

Developed from its international award-winning Whitby Gin, The Barghest Edition gin is laid to rest in Transylvanian oak casks, taking on flavours of caramel and vanilla.

Distilled especially for Whitby Goth Weekend, the oak-aged gin is then gorged in 100% British blackberries and ginger to create a spirit as impressive in appearance as it is on the palate.

Co-founder of Whitby Distillery Ltd, Jessica Slater, said: “The Barghest Edition is almost black to the naked eye but, once diluted, takes on a blood red hue which would surely tempt even Dracula himself.

“Delicious on its own, we also recommend mixing with a light tonic and slice of ginger.”

Just like the monstrous hound in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the Barghest takes the form of a jet black dog, the colour of which has been our inspiration for this latest edition of Whitby Gin.

To reflect the pivotal moment in Bram Stoker’s novel when the dog bounds up the emblematic 199 Steps to reach Whitby Abbey, each batch of The Barghest Edition will contain just 199 bottles available to the public.

An omen of death, the Barghest is a mythical beast said to stalk the cobbled streets of Whitby on cold, misty nights.