Here’s how to make a fish dish Magpie Cafe-style - Haddock with garlic and shallots

The Magpie’s latest recipe, courtesy of head chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 2

2 x 200g portions of haddock

2 bulbs of garlic

6 banana shallots

2 sprigs of thyme for cooking

2 sprigs of thyme, leaves pulled off the stalk

Olive oil

Chopped parsley

300g baby potatoes

Olive oil

Butter

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

Salt and pepper

Method

The garlic and shallot can be cooked up to a week in advance and stored in the

oil that it was cooked in.

Peel and remove the hard stem off each clove of garlic and place into an oven proof dish.

Peel the shallots and cut into quarters lengthways and add these to the garlic along with the 2 sprigs of thyme.

Cover the garlic and shallots with olive oil and cover the dish with tin foil and then a tightly fitting lid and place into a preheated oven 100c/gas 2 for a minimum of six hours or even overnight.

Once cooked, the garlic should be soft and quite opaque, remove from the oven and either set aside or, if you are making this quite in advance, then place it into jars and cover with the olive oil from the ovenproof dish and a tightly fitting lid.

For the potatoes, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender.

Strain off the water and using the same pan add a little oil, crush the potatoes a little with the back of a fork.

Fry the potatoes a until they have turned slightly golden then add the butter, fold through until melted and then fold through the grated parmesan, salt and pepper to taste.

For the haddock, heat a little oil in a large frying pan, season the haddock with salt and pepper, then carefully lay the haddock fillet into the pan (flesh side down).

Pan fry the haddock for 4 minutes over a moderately high heat and then turn the haddock fillets over and cook for another 4 minutes.

Take some of the garlic and shallot in oil and using the side of your spoon, smash the garlic a little, then spoon over the haddock, sprinkle the thyme leaves over a place under a preheated grill for 2 minutes or until the garlic has just started to caramelise.

To serve, place a good spoonful of the parmesan potatoes onto plates, sit on the haddock and finally, spoon over some garlic and shallot oil, finish with chopped parsley.