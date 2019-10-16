Here are the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale eateries which have made it into the Restaurant Guide 2020

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale feature prominently in The Restaurant Guide 2020 - the food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain.

An impressive 41 North Yorkshire restaurants are featured in the Guide, published by the AA, including:

Clark's Restaurant in Scarborough.

Mallyan Spout Hotel, GOATHLAND

Gisborough Hall, GUISBOROUGH

The Star Inn, HAROME

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, HELMSLEY

Black Swan Hotel, HELMSLEY

The Pheasant Hotel, HELMSLEY

The Black Swan at Oldstead, OLDSTEAD

The Cleveland Tontine, OSMOTHERLEY

Lanterna Ristorante, SCARBOROUGH

Clark's Restaurant, SCARBOROUGH

The Hare Inn, SCAWTON

Estbek House, WHITBY

The Star Inn The Harbour, WHITBY

The guide contains more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.