Here are the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale eateries which have made it into the Restaurant Guide 2020

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale feature prominently in The Restaurant Guide 2020 - the food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain.
An impressive 41 North Yorkshire restaurants are featured in the Guide, published by the AA, including:
Mallyan Spout Hotel, GOATHLAND
Gisborough Hall, GUISBOROUGH
The Star Inn, HAROME
Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, HELMSLEY
Black Swan Hotel, HELMSLEY
The Pheasant Hotel, HELMSLEY
The Black Swan at Oldstead, OLDSTEAD
The Cleveland Tontine, OSMOTHERLEY
Lanterna Ristorante, SCARBOROUGH
Clark's Restaurant, SCARBOROUGH
The Hare Inn, SCAWTON
Estbek House, WHITBY
The Star Inn The Harbour, WHITBY
The guide contains more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.