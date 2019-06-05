Heart of the family home a key feature of Whitby four-bedroom property

A substantial detached family home with generous gardens and a garage located on the western edge of Whitby in a popular residential area close to local amenities and schools.

The accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen/diner, utility/WC and garden room downstairs and four bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs all benefitting from having gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

Mayfield Road, Whitby - �295,000.

The heart of every family home is the kitchen and this home’s kitchen/diner doesn’t disappoint with a well planned kitchen and having space for a table and chairs and views over the garden.

The lounge is again light and spacious with a fireplace and large windows which enjoy a southerly aspect.

To the rear of the house on the ground floor is a garden room which has French doors that lead directly into the well-maintained garden and a utility room which has space for appliances and has a separate WC.

Upstairs there is a spacious landing which has built-in storage and access to the bedrooms.

Mayfield Road, Whitby - �295,000.

The bedrooms comprise of two double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes and dormer windows to the front and two larger than average single bedrooms.

A family bathroom with a four-piece suite completes the upstairs accommodation.

Outside to the front there is a block paved driveway providing off-street parking for three cars and an integrated garage.

To the rear is a generous garden which is laid to lawn with mature borders and a patio which is ideal for families and entertaining outside.

On the market for £295,000.

For more details, contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111.