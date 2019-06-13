Have a go at this seafood gnocchi recipe from Whitby’s Magpie Cafe

This week’s recipe is Seafood gnocchi with vodka sauce.

Ingredients - serves 2

400g white floury potatoes, like King Edward

1 egg yolk

50g plain flour

75g pancetta

2 shallots, finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

6 ripe plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 shots vodka

1 tblsp chopped parsley

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper

150g mussels

100g clams

8 King prawn tails, cut in half

12 Queen scallops

Method

For the sauce, heat a little oil in a pan and add the pancetta, shallots and garlic, sauté for a couple of minutes or until golden.

Add the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar and vodka, turn up the heat and bring the sauce to the boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes or until the tomatoes have dropped and the sauce has reduced slightly.

For the gnocchi, boil the potatoes until tender and strain off all the water.

Leave for a couple of minutes for any excess water to evaporate off.

Beat in the egg yolk followed by the flour and set aside for 5-10 minutes to rest and cool slightly.

Once cooled enough to handle, roll the mix into a sausage shape (about one and a half centimetres in diameter) then cut at about 1cm gaps.

Bring to the boil a pan of salted water and carefully put in the gnocchi, cook for a minute or so, or until the gnocchi begin to float.

Once the gnocchi is floating, strain off the water and drizzle the gnocchi with olive oil to stop them sticking together while you finish off the sauce.

Add to the hot sauce the King prawns, mussels, clams and scallops and cook with a lid on the pan for about five minutes or until the prawns have turned pink and the clams and mussels have opened.

Add the gnocchi into the pan with the sauce along with the chopped parsley, salt and pepper and bring back to the boil swirling the pan to mix together.

Divide the seafood gnocchi into two and serve immediately.