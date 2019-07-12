Have a go at this Magpie Cafe, Whitby, fish recipe

This week, you can make Pan fried whole lemon sole with pea and feta, thanks to head chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 2

2 x 200g whole lemon soles, skinned and pan ready

Plain flour for dusting

Oil for pan frying

100g garden peas

Squeeze of lemon

4 sprigs of fresh mint, finely sliced

100g feta cheese, crumbled

2 tblsp extra virgin olive oil

Serve with:

Black pudding hash

200g cooked new potatoes, roughly chopped

50g bacon bits

1 small onion, finely sliced

100g black pudding, broken into small pieces

1 tblsp chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper

Oil for cooking.

Method

For the black pudding hash, heat a little oil in a pan and add the onion and bacon bits.

Cook until the onions are golden and the bacon is crisp, remove the onion and bacon from the pan and, using the same oil, add the potatoes.

Fry these until golden and then add the black pudding, onion and bacon bits to warm through, season with salt and pepper, finish with chopped parsley.

Set aside and keep warm.

For the lemon soles, place some plain flour onto a plate and season with salt and pepper.

Lay in the lemon soles and lightly coat each side of the fish, knocking any excess flour off.

Heat a pan and add a little oil, carefully lay in each sole and over a moderate heat cook the sole.

Pan fry the soles for 2-3 minutes before turning them over and continue to cook for a further 2-3 minutes, the soles should be golden in colour.

For the peas, simply in a small pan heat a little oil and add the peas and add a squeeze of the lemon juice followed by the fresh mint and the feta cheese.

Add a little more olive oil if required and salt and pepper.

To serve, place the lemon sole onto the plates, spoon over the peas and serve with the black pudding hash.