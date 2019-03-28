Have a go at this mackerel dish thanks to Whitby’s The Magpie Cafe

Delicious pan fried mackerel, Parma ham and asparagus

Ingredients – serves 4

4 Mackerel, filleted

12-16 Asparagus Spears, trimmed and blanched

8 slices Parma Ham

4 pickled Onions, finely sliced

Oil for cooking

Salt and pepper

For the vinaigrette

3 dessert spoons wholegrain mustard

3 tablespoons red wine Vinegar

9 tablespoons virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and black pepper

Fresh herbs to garnish

Method

For the vinaigrette place the mustard, vinegar, olive oil and honey into a bowl and whisk until well combined. Season with salt and freshly milled black pepper.

For the mackerel, remove any bones (these run down the centre of the fillet) with a pair of tweezers. Season each fillet with a little salt and pepper.

Heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in each fillet of mackerel, skin side down, cook over a moderately high heat for 2-3 minutes or until the skin is crispy.

Turn the fillets of mackerel over and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes, in a separate pan heat a little oil and add the spears of asparagus, season with salt and pepper and over a high heat char the spears, tossing frequently.

To assemble the dish, onto plates place the asparagus spears then add folds of Parma ham followed by rings of pickled onions and then the mackerel fillets.

Top with fresh herbs and finally drizzle over the mustard dressing and serve.