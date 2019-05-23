Have a go at this fish dish - Magpie Cafe-style

Have a go at this week’s fish recipe - Roast cod with langoustines, borlotti beans and ham - courtesy of head chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

4 x 200g cod fillet (skin on)

400g cooked borlotti beans

1 cooked ham hock (stripped)

Vegetable stock or the liquor from the hock

2 medium carrots (finely diced)

1 medium onion (finely diced)

1 fennel (finely diced)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

50g unsalted butter, cubed

Chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

For the garnish

8 Langoustine tails (shelled and deveined)

4 spring onions

100g self raising flour

1 teaspoon cornflour

Pinch of salt

Chilled sparkling water

Oil for deep frying (Rapeseed or sunflower)

Lemon and pea shoots for serving

Method

In a pan, heat a little oil and add the onion, carrot and fennel.

Lightly sauté without colour and add the garlic and Borlotti beans, cover the beans with stock or the liquor from the hock and bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer.

Cook gently to reduce the stock by a third, then add the ham hock to warm through.

Finish the beans with the butter by dropping in a little at a time and swirl the pan to incorporate it, add the parsley and season as required.

If you choose to cook your own ham hock, place it in a pan of cold water with onion, carrot, Bay leaf and peppercorns.

Bring to the boil (skim if necessary), reduce to a simmer and cook for around 3 hours or until the meat will easily pull away from the bone.

Heat a little oil in a pan, season the cod with salt and pepper.

Carefully lay the fish into the pan, skin side down and cook over a moderate/high heat for 2-3 minutes.

Turn the fish over and cook for a further 2 minutes before placing into a pre-heated oven (gas 8, 220˚C) for 6-8 minutes.

While the fish is cooking make a batter, place the flour, cornflour and pinch of salt in a bowl and slowly whisk in the sparkling water until it resembles the consistency of single cream.

In a deep pan pour in the oil, fill to about one third of the pan.

Gently heat the oil – to test when the oil is hot enough to fry, drop a little batter into the oil and it should come straight back to the surface bubbling (never leave a pan of oil unattended).

Dip the Langoustine tails into the batter and carefully lay them into the oil, followed by the spring onions.

Deep fry for 2 minutes or until the batter is crisp and golden turning if necessary. Remove them from the oil and place onto kitchen paper to drain.

To serve, spoon the beans onto warm plates, place the cod onto the beans and top with the Langoustines and spring onion.

Finish with wedges of lemon and pea shoots.