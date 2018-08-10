Have a go at making the Magpie Regatta burger!

Here is this week’s regatta recipe, created by Magpie Cafe chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients

For the burger: 300g fresh skinless salmon, 150g cod,

3 spring onion (finely chopped), 20g fresh breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon chopped chives, 1 clove garlic (crushed), 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, pinch of smoked paprika, splash of Henderson’s relish, salt and pepper, oil for cooking,

4 slices of Prosciutto ham,

sliced dill gherkin,4 Brioche burger buns.

For the Burger Sauce: 300ml Mayonnaise, 50ml water, 2 teaspoons English Mustard Powder, 1 teaspoon chilli Powder, 1 teaspoon mixed herbs, half a teaspoon ground nutmeg,

half a teaspoon ground cumin, half a teaspoon ground coriander, half a teaspoon ground turmeric,

juice and zest of 1 lime, 1 tblsp chopped parsley,

black pepper.

Method

Place in a food processor the salmon, cod, breadcrumbs, garlic, mayonnaise, smoked paprika, Henderson’s relish, salt and pepper. Blitz until well mixed then add the spring onions and chives, season well with salt and pepper.

Remove the burger mix from the food processor and place into a bowl, cover and refrigerate. For the burger sauce, place the spices in a pan with the water and gently heat. In a bowl, place the mayonnaise, mustard powder, mixed herbs and lime. After a minute or so add the warmed spices and water, mix well, add freshly ground black pepper.

Divide the burger mix into 4 and shape into burger, heat a little oil in a pan and carefully lay in the burgers. Cook over a moderate heat for 3-5 minutes (depending on thickness of the burger) before turning them over, continue to cook for a further 3-5 minutes or until they feel firm.

Remove the burgers from the pan and turn up the heat and add the slices of prosciutto, cook these until nice and crispy. Toast the Brioche buns. Assemble the burgers onto the toasted brioche firstly the burger, then sliced dill gherkin , crispy

prosciutto and a good spoonful of burger sauce topped off with the other half of the brioche bun.