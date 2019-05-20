Great British Food Festival offers perfect recipe for Yorkshire’s food and drink fans

Preparations are well under way for the Great British Food Festival taking place in the grounds of the stunning Harewood House near Leeds over this Bank Holiday Weekend.

There will be more than 100 food and drink producers, craft and gift stalls, street food vendors and pop up bars in attendance.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers said ‘We are looking forward to fantastic weekend – we have some new additions this year like our new BBQ stage, and some great new street food vendors to try.

“The venue makes for the ideal to setting to have a nice day out this bank holiday, we hope people come out and enjoy the event.”

There will be Men v Food challenges, a Cake Off – where entries who bring a cake along get free food festival entry, there is more info here, a drinks talk stage, cooking in a camper demos, kids cookery lessons, forager walks and live music throughout the day.

Bring a blanket and sit out for the day enjoying great food and drink, live music and beautiful surroundings.