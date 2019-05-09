Grade II listed period house in Robin Hood’s Bay - could this be your dream home?

When looking for a holiday home along the Heritage Coastline, buyers often have a picture of what they want.

Invariably they can’t get everything, but they can come close.

Sunnyvale, Robin Hood's Bay - �295,000.

High on the list is a property that has a certain look – built of traditional stone with a pretty red pan tile roof.

It should be in a tranquil location, somewhere they can unwind and relax and it should have a view, preferably a sea view, but a view nonetheless.

Many prefer to be in a romantic old fishing village where there are pubs and restaurants, somewhere to eat out, with access to beaches and walking to walk off their guilt.

They want to be able to sit out and enjoy good weather (when we get it) catch some sun or perhaps dine al-fresco and be able to entertain guests, without being overlooked by hordes of tourists.

Most of all they want something different to ‘home’, something quirky, with age and character where they might romanticise being a smuggler or a pirate.

But that is not to say that they don’t want home comforts like dishwashers, central heating or smart modern bathrooms.

And they don’t want to be constantly fighting a battle with damp and dodgy old wiring.

Sunnyvale is a recently refurbished Grade II listed period house set in a quiet south facing position within the lower section of Robin Hood’s Bay, handy for pubs, restaurants and the beach.

With a fabulous blend of modern fittings and period style detail, the cottage makes a superb holiday home.

The main house has two bedrooms and the ‘shinny’ outbuilding offers a guest suite with its own shower room. Add to all that, the sunny patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining and it’s surely one worth viewing.

On the market with Richardson and Smith, £295,000.