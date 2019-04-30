Go behind the scenes at North York Moors Railway this Bank Holiday weekend

Have you ever wondered what it takes to run a steam train, operate a signal box or how a locomotive works?

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will reveal what goes on behind the scenes, this weekend, from Saturday to Monday (May 4 to 6).

The railway will again open its doors and invite the public to learn about the inner workings of a heritage railway, as well as quirky demonstrations and a sneak peek behind usually closed doors.

Visitors to Levisham station will be treated to signal box tours and at Goathland station there will be talks on its history including information about the Pelton Wheel.

Hull & Barnsley Stock Fund will open up their carriages to show how they are progressing on the restoration work and find out about the vital repair work needed to bridges located on the approach to the station.

At Grosmont, the operating hub of the railway, there will be the chance to walk through the repair shop and running shed to get a first-hand insight into the work being carried out on locomotives. Enjoy some raw power with fascinating demonstrations of a 45 Ton capacity 1920s steam powered crane.

Visitors can also see the much loved Q6 locomotive 63395, which has taken a trip down memory lane and received a makeover which has restored it to its original look, dating back more than 100 years. There is also a carriage and wagon workshop going on at Pickering station.

You can visit nymr.co.uk for more information or to pre-book tickets.