Get 2-for-1 entry to the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show in Harrogate

Here's your chance to get 2-for-1 entry to a major show in North Yorkshire next week.

The Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show takes place from 1-3 November at Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate.

The event will provide visitors with a chance to discover the latest products on the market and remain updated on industry topics, as well as opportunities to expand their network and gain inspiration from exhibiting companies.

The event, sponsored by Korniche, a market-leading manufacturer of aluminium roof products, will grant visitors access to a wealth of industry know-how via 500+ advice sessions and 35+ free daily masterclasses on themes from myths on underfloor heating to choosing the right building contractor.

In addition, over 240 exhibitors will showcase their latest products and services from an array of industries including architecture; design; financial topics; kitchens; bathrooms; doors and windows; lighting; heating; ventilation; planning permission, and much more.

Home improvers who are eager to run their ideas past industry-leading property experts are encouraged to visit the Ask the Expert area inside The Advice Centre, sponsored by Internorm. Experts include director of content and product development for Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, Michael Holmes; editorial director of Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, Jason Orme; planning expert Sally Tagg; building expert Bob Branscombe; and self-build expert Allan Corfield.

This area will also house the Ask the Builder zone, where members of the Federation of Master Builders will dish out tips to visitors on hiring accredited construction workers. For those keen to find out more about the design, planning and construction process, the Ask the Architect area in The Advice Centre has chartered specialists from RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) offering tailored advice and support via one-on-one consultations.

One-day tickets are £8 in advance or £12 on the door and two-day tickets are £12 in advance and £16 on the door (children under 16 go free). To claim your 2-for-1 tickets click HERE

For further information visit www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/harrogate or call the ticket hotline on 0844 874 0484 (transaction fee of £1.50 applies; calls cost 7p per minute).