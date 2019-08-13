Fusco’s of Whitby makes shortlist for 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards

Whitby fish and chip chain Fusco’s has netted a place on the shortlist of the UK’s three best multiple fish and chip businesses.

The Best Multiple Fish and Chip Operator Award is one of 14 categories in the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the National Fish & Chip Awards is a prestigious competition which celebrates excellence in the fish and chip industry.

The Best Multiple Fish and Chip Operator category is open to fish and chip businesses with more than three outlets within the UK including franchises.

The top three finalists in this category – Fusco’s of Whitby, Daniel’s Fish and Chips in Dorset and Sutton and Sons in London – will compete in further assessment in their quest to become the nation’s number one.

Over the coming weeks the three businesses will be judged again for consistency in their product and customer service across their multiple sites, before the winner is revealed at the 32nd annual awards ceremony in London on January 23 next year.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said: “This award category showcases the leading multiple fish and chip businesses across the country.

“The shortlisted operators have demonstrated real commitment to quality in a number of areas.”