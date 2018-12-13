Four-bedroom home offers fabulous rural views across Esk Valley

Delightful four bedroom double fronted stone built house with fabulous rural views across the Esk Valley.

Situated in an elevated position on Briar Hill in Danby which has got to be one of the most beautiful Esk Valley villages in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Within walking distance of the village centre where there is public house, bakery/cafe, shop and excellent doctors surgery together with rail links to Whitby and Middles-brough.

There is also a primary school close by and additional local serviced one mile away in Castleton including Co-op, cafe, public houses and post office.

This wonderful property offers spacious bright accommodation over three floors and has a stunning open plan living/dining room across the front of the house with the most breathtaking views from both windows.

There is a further dining room to the rear which is currently used as a study with a modern fitted kitchen with access to the rear yard and back lane.

The front garden is south facing and is a brilliant space to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and magnificent rural views across open countryside and the river Esk to Danby Castle.

