Four-bedroom home boasts beautiful views of Robin Hood’s Bay

This beautifully presented four bedroom property really is one not to be missed.

The views from the front of this home on Victoria Terrace are breathtaking!

Victoria Terrace, Robin Hood's Bay - �420,000.

Spanning three floors the property offers bright spacious living throughout having a large kitchen/breakfast room and through lounge/dining room so plenty of space for entertaining friends and family.

There are four double bedrooms and good sized house bathroom.

To the front there is a lawned garden where one can sit and enjoy the fresh sea air and sunshine and marvel at the wonderful views. Viewing is highly recommended.

Contact the agent for relevant energy performance certificate.

Call 01947 680031 for more details about this property.

On the market with Bridgfords.