For sale - breath-taking Georgian farmhouse in heart of North York Moors National Park

This is a substantial Georgian farmhouse with breath taking views and plot extending to approximately two acres including paddock.

Situated in the centre of the picturesque Esk Valley village of Ainthorpe in the heart of the stunning North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Ainthorpe House , Brook Lane - �525,000 guide price.

There are a range of amenities available including primary schools, public houses, shops, cafes and bakery.

There are rail links to Whitby and Middlesbrough and the beautiful Heritage coastline at Runswick bay is a short drive away.

Truly a perfect rural location approximately seventeen miles west of Whitby.

This brilliant property has been lovingly and sympathetically restored to its former glory by the present owners and offers spacious accommodation over three terrific floors.

There are two stone outbuildings and double garage with sweeping gravelled driveway, gardens and separate orchard.

From the rear garden there is gated access to the paddock.

The traditional farmhouse kitchen offers amazing space for entertaining friends and family along with a formal dining room and large lounge.

Viewing is essential to appreciate the size, location and charm this property has to offer. On market for £525,000.

