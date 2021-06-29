Whitby's Magpie Cafe recipe of the week: how to make a hearty fish stew

Paul has used bass, gurnard and monkfish in this recipe, but you can use any white fish.

Ingredients – serves 4 people

1ltr fish stock

Have a go at this Bouillabaise recipe, thanks to the Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

750g tomatoes (skinned, deseeded and roughly chopped)

1 bulb fennel

1 medium onion

3 cloves garlic

½ leek

1 tblsp tomato puree

½ tsp saffron

1 good sprig of thyme

1 tblesp chopped parsley

200g fillet of gurnard (scaled and boned)

200g fillet of sea bass (scaled and boned)

200g fillet of monkfish (skinned)

300g mussels

200g clams

8 raw king prawn tails (shelled and deveined)

100ml vermouth (or White Wine)

A little oil

Method

Finely slice the onion, fennel, leek and garlic.

Heat the oil in a deep pan and add the vegetables and lightly sauté.

Add the vermouth or wine, fish stock and saffron, tomatoes and puree.

Bring to the boil, reduce and simmer.

Cut the pieces of fish so you have eight pieces of each variety and add to the soup along with the mussels, clams and prawns, cover with a lid and cook for about 8-10 minutes.

Remove the lid and add the chopped herbs, check the seasoning and adjust.

All the shellfish should be open (discard any that aren’t) and the prawns should be lovely and pink.

To serve, share the fish and shellfish evenly into four large bowls and pour over the liquor.