TV chef James Martin praises Botham's of Whitby's lemon buns - and here's how he eats them

Speaking about his current TV series James Martin Islands to Highlands, the TV chef said: "Anyone who knows Yorkshire knows the road from Pickering to Whitby, which goes over the Moors, past Fylingdales and Goathland (made famous by Heartbeat); or you can get the steam train that runs between them, which is pretty spectacular, too.

“But the real reason I’m sending you to Whitby is for the UK’s best fish and chips.

"Order ‘one of each and a bag o’ scraps’ – which means one cod, one haddock and the leftover little bits of beef-dripping batter – and wash it down with a can of shandy. Amazing.

James Martin - loves a Botham's of Whitby lemon bun.

"For dessert, you’ll want a lemon iced bun from Botham’s, which has been going 155 years.

"But do it the local way – tear it in half, then squash the two iced surfaces together like they’re the filling of a sandwich – or everyone will know you’re a tourist.”