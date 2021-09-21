Local authorities across the UK were still carrying out safety inspections at cafes, takeaways and other food businesses throughout the pandemic, albeit far fewer than in previous years.

On-site inspections continued where there were serious concerns about risks to public health, according to The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Inspectors give venues a rating out of five for hygiene and some businesses in Scarborough borough failed to impress, scoring zero, one or two stars.

The FSA said inspections will be planned and delivered more routinely from next month and local authorities are already working on recovery plans.

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs received the lowest food hygiene ratings in 2020 and 2021 in Scarborough borough.

KoKo Korean Food on Grape Lane, Whitby was given a rating of two which means some improvement is necessary on December 15, 2020.

Cobble Bar & Bistro on Coble Landing, Filey was given a rating of one which means major improvement is necessary on May 25, 2021.

Golden Dragon Chinese Takeaway on The Croft, Scarborough was given a rating of two which means some improvement is necessary on December 15, 2020.

Whitby Wok on Pier Road, Whitby was given a rating of one which means major improvement is necessary February 12, 2020.