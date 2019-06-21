Fantastic for families

Wagtail Crescent is situated on the Eastern side of the town, built as part of a new development in 2014. Richardson and Smith are pleased to present this stunning family home to the market.

Still under a new build warranty and situated in a quiet residential area with driveway parking, immaculate three bedroom accommodation and a private garden, this property is well worth considering for viewing.

Wagtail Crescent, Whitby - �189,950.

Entering from the front of the home, the first floor comprises of a spacious living room area which provides access through to a stunning kitchen diner with a range of modern fixtures and fittings, along with a downstairs WC cloakroom.

The first floor has three bedrooms including an impressive master suite along with a house bathroom and a boarded loft space.

The accommodation is perfectly presented throughout, providing accommodation ready to move in to for a lucky purchaser.

The owners have upgraded the garden area to make a delightful seating area to enjoy the afternoon sun, which leads through to a lawn area.

To the far end of the garden is a timber shed, providing useful storage space.

To the front of the property is a driveway providing parking for two vehicles.

Overall, this is a stunning property which will appeal to those looking for a dream family home.

This home is offered for sale with a guide price of £189,950.

