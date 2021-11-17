Christmas activities for all the family at Scarborough Art Gallery, Woodend and the Rotunda museum - how to book including free sessions

Santa in the Sitwell Library is just one of many festive family events in December at Woodend, Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum

All activities are suitable for children aged five to 11.

At Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum:

Festive Family Trail: Rudolph is very hungry, and Santa needs help to find him some tasty treats; follow the trail and receive your very own Christmas treat from the reindeers. Pick up a free Christmas trail and give Santa a helping hand!

Every day from Saturday December 4: all day during opening hours.

At Woodend:

Santa in the Sitwell: Join Father Christmas as he takes time out of his busy schedule to enjoy some rest and relaxation in the beautiful Sitwell library at Woodend. Families will enjoy a festive encounter with Father Christmas including a story, music and family activities inspired by Victorian parlour games, in the most magical of settings. Lasts around 45 minutes. All children will receive a present to take away. A Rusticus Encounters event for young and old.

Saturday December 4 at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm.

Booking is essential. Children cost £5 and one supporting adult goes free; £2.50 for additional adults.

At Scarborough Art Gallery:

Victorian Christmas Decorations: Get ready for the festive season and fold, cut, stick and create some beautiful Victorian inspired paper decorations to take pride of place on the Christmas tree – who knows, maybe they’ll even be passed down from generation to generation…

Saturday December 11 at 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

Free, but booking essential.

At the Rotunda Museum:

Tree-Rex Christmas Cards: Make sure your loved ones have a roarsome Christmas: create a unique home-made Christmas card inspired by the Jurassic Coast.

Saturday December 18: 10am to 1pm and 2pm t0 4pm

Free, but booking essential.