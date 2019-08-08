Enjoy riverside living on the edge of North York Moors national park

This stone-built detached home has both spacious accommodation and generous gardens.

It is located on a stunning riverside plot in the idyllic rural hamlet of Iburndale, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

Brookside, Iburndale - �375,000.

The accommodation briefly comprises a lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility, WC and conservatory downstairs and three double bedrooms, en-suite and family bathroom upstairs.

The downstairs rooms are light and spacious with an open plan lounge/diner linked together by an attractive stone archway.

The lounge has a log burner and patio doors giving access to the conservatory and having views over the gardens.

There is a well equipped kitchen with an adjoining utility.

A rear hallway has stairs leading up to the first floor with a separate WC and entrance door to the rear gardens.

Upstairs the bedrooms are all good-sized doubles, with the master suite having its own modern shower en-suite.

There is also a modern family bathroom with a three-piece suite including a bath.

Outside there is a block paved driveway providing off-street parking for two cars which leads to an integral garage/workshop.

To the rear there are stunning landscaped gardens with patios that enjoy a Westerly aspect and at the bottom of the garden is a charming summerhouse which is the ideal spot to relax and enjoy the garden and wildlife.

This home is close to the local amenities of Sleights which is well served by shops, public houses, a fish restaurant, primary school and doctor’s surgery, making this ideal as either a family home or for someone looking to retire with the Moors and coast on their doorstep.

On the market with Jackson’s Property Services, £375,000.