Emma’s Polar bear offers a magnetic attraction in Staithes

Another diverse line-up is guaranteed at this year’s Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage, which will run over the weekend of September 8 and 9.

Last week, we revealed that the festival – now in its seventh year – had commissioned blacksmith Katie Ventress to create a piece of work especially for the event; this will be on display down by the harbour.

Sea themed yarn characters at Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage 2017. Saturday 9 September. w173501y Picture: Ceri Oakes

In other highlights, light artist Mick Stephenson will be illuminating the village in a unique and eye-catching way – his installations are a festival highlight.

He’ll be going along with Stuart Langley who created the fabulous Wave made from sea glass.

Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard is another festival favourite; this year she’ll be showing her Polar bear family, as a tribute to Captain James Cook who encountered them on his adventures, and to highlight their fragile future. Find her wonderful white willow sculpture on the rock armour.

Emma’s work is featured nationwide. You’ll also spot her willow dogs dotted around the village.

Gather at Kipper Corner for the outdoor picture show on Saturday night – it’s become a favourite, with old Staithes photos and film projected onto the wall with a live piano accompaniment – it’s a real Cinema Paradiso.

One of the highlights in previous years has been Rod Jewell’s superb collection of Victorian lantern slides of Staithes and Runswick Bay taken by William Gilbert Foster RBA (1855-1906).

The collection was found by Rod a few years ago in a garage lock-up in the Midlands.

Until then they had remained unseen for over 100 years. Rod will once again be holding a selling exhibition of his lantern slides and prints. The food and drink offerings will come not only from local pubs and cafés, but from villagers offering up their homes as pop-up tea rooms. Baker Liz Druce will be running her crowd-pulling café, serving sweet and savoury delights from her beloved vintage VW campervan, Bella. If it’s local seafood you’re after, chef Rob Green will be dishing up moules, langoustine and crab on the harbour-front.

There will be a vibrant musical programme of bands, buskers, and the Men of Staithes Choir.