Detached family home at Fylingthorpe, near Whitby, has stunning coastline views

Thorpe Green, Fylingthorpe, near Whitby, £465,000

This is a stunning period stone house which has a large garden and a detached double garage located in the popular village of Fylingthorpe close to the North York Moors coast.

The property has been extended and refurbished by the current owners to a very high standard throughout creating a much loved family home.

The accommodation comprises a generous lounge with a log burner and a large bay window overlooking the coastline towards Ravenscar.

Moving through the welcoming entrance hall you have the heart of this home which is a fabulous kitchen/diner with a stunning fitted kitchen, space for a table and six chairs and a bay window with window seat again enjoying the views afforded by the elevated position of the home.

Leading off from the kitchen there is a garden room which is light and bright with large windows overlooking the gardens and adjoins the separate utility room which houses the appliances and gives additional storage.

A shower room completes the downstairs accommodation.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom accessed off the spacious landing which has a mezzanine floor and views.

Outside there is a large gravelled driveway with gated access which provides ample off-street parking for numerous vehicles.

A newly built detached stone double garage offers the perfect space for storing all the “boy’s toys” and has the potential to convert into accommodation subject to planning permission.

To the rear is a large lawned garden which enjoys a southerly aspect and open views across open fields.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more information or to book a viewing.