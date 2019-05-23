Designer gin cocktails by Slingsby firm celebrate Spice Girls tour - how to mix them

The official Spice Girls UK comeback tour kicks off in two days and to celebrate this momentous occasion Slingsby Gin has created some delicious cocktails designed to get you in the spirit.
Each of the three recipes uses a different Slingsby Gin as the base; Slingsby London Dry, Slingsby Rhubarb and Slingsby Gooseberry, the latest addition to join the award-wining gin portfolio.
Spice Up Your Life
40ml Slingsby London Dry
30ml Lime Juice
15ml Simple Syrup
A Chili (as spicy as you like)
1cm cube of Fresh Ginger
Muddle ginger, chili and coriander in a cocktail shaker. Add lime juice, simple syrup and Slingsby gin with ice and shake. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a mini chili.
Wanna-Bee
25ml Slingsby Gooseberry Gin
5ml Aperol
15ml Runny Honey
Prosecco
Add Slingsby Gooseberry Gin, Aperol and honey to a cocktail shaker and shake hard, combining honey. Strain into a champagne flute or champagne coupe and top with prosecco, garnish with a lemon twist.
Two Become One
40ml Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin
20ml Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
4-5 Muddled Raspberries
20ml Simple Syrup
Lemonade
Muddle raspberries in a tall glass, add Slingsby Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and ice. Stir and top with lemonade, garnish with a mint leaf and fresh raspberries.