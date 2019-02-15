Delicious Italian dish with a Whitby twist

Here is this week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe - Scallop Ravioli, Whitby Crab, Tarragon Pesto.

Ingredients - serves 4

12-16 Queen Scallops

2 Spring Onions, very finely sliced

550g ‘00’ flour

8 Eggs

Semolina for dusting/rolling

Egg beaten for brushing

For the Pesto,

50g fresh Tarragon

50g Grano Padano

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon toasted Pine nuts

Juice of half a lemon

100ml Olive oil

For the Crab,

1 small onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

Quarter stick of celery, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

300g brown crab meat

100g white crab meat

1 400g tin chopped tomatoes

Splash of white wine

Splash of Brandy

75ml double cream

Oil

Salt and pepper

Method

For the pasta place the flour and eggs into a food processor and blitz until it all comes together to form a dough.

Remove the dough form the food processor and place onto a floured surface and knead until the dough is smooth, place the dough into a plastic bag or wrap with cling film and place into a fridge to rest.

For the pesto, simply place the tarragon, cheese, clove of garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice and olive oil into the food processor with salt and pepper and blitz, I like my pesto quite coarse so I only blitz mine for a few seconds.

For the Crab, heat a little oil in a pan and add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic.

Sauté until golden then add the brown crab meat, wine and chopped tomatoes.

Bring to the boil and cook for 15 minutes, remove the pan from the heat and using a stick blender blend until smooth then stir in the brandy, cream and white crab meat, add seasoning to taste.

Back to the pasta, firstly prepare the scallop mix by simply coarsely chopping the scallops then mix through the spring onion and season with black pepper.

Remove the pasta from the fridge and divide into two, wrap one piece back up to prevent it from drying out.

Dust the pasta and surface with semolina and roll out very thinly until it is almost see through.

Using a teaspoon, spoon onto the pasta 12-16 portions leaving plenty of space between each.

Brush around the scallop mix with beaten egg then roll out the remaining pasta as thin as the first lot, then lay over the pasta covering the scallop mix.

Carefully press the pasta’s together closely around the scallop mix to form a seal, using a pastry cutter, cut around each ravioli and set aside.

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and gently lower in the ravioli’s, these should only take 1-2 minutes to cook, once they start to float then they are ready.

Remove them from the water onto some kitchen paper to drain and then place them onto plates, spoon over some of the crab sauce then finish with a good drizzle of tarragon pesto.