Darcy Sivills and cousin Olivia Sivills prepare Caine for the show'194104e

Danby Show 2019 - a great day out in pictures

Show-goers enjoyed a great family day out today at Danby Show, despite the showers.

Photographer Richard Ponter was on hand to capture the action.

Sarah Hatchard, Chloe Walker and Amy Hutchinson of Wilks Farm tend to their prize show cows. 194104c

How's that for size? Isaac Lumley presents his hat to a Highland Bull at the show. '194104b

Capturing pictures of the big day.'194104g

Ruby Rudd congratulates her sheep for a wonderful second prize.'194104h

