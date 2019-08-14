Danby Show 2019 - a great day out in pictures Show-goers enjoyed a great family day out today at Danby Show, despite the showers. Photographer Richard Ponter was on hand to capture the action. 1. Danby Show 2019 Sarah Hatchard, Chloe Walker and Amy Hutchinson of Wilks Farm tend to their prize show cows. 194104c Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. Danby Show 2019 How's that for size? Isaac Lumley presents his hat to a Highland Bull at the show. '194104b Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 3. Danby Show 2019 Capturing pictures of the big day.'194104g jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. Danby Show 2019 Ruby Rudd congratulates her sheep for a wonderful second prize.'194104h Richard Ponter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2