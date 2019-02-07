Danby gallery to showcase work of prestigious artists

Showcase exhibition kicks off Danby gallery’s 2019 programme this year which promises to be a bumper one for the North York Moors National Park’s art venue. Not only will the Inspired by… gallery be the only Northern England venue hosting a national touring nature exhibition but it will join in the celebrations marking the Cleveland Way’s 50th anniversary with a specially commissioned body of work.

The first exhibition of the year will provide a ‘taster’ of these two exhibitions as well as highlighting elements of the other artwork that will be on show during the 2019 programme.

The Showcase Exhibition which runs from 16 February until 31 March will feature the work of 16 prestigious artists including charcoal drawings by John Creighton from Appleton-le-Moors, a collection of jewellery by Leeds-based Inky Linky and paintings by former soldier Adrian Wright.

There will also be hint of the new artwork that will be on show in May in an exhibition dedicated to the Cleveland Way. Easingwold artist Debbie Loane has been appointed artist in residence to mark the trail’s 50th anniversary and is currently preparing a series of paintings based on six locations along the route.

The Showcase will also preview one of the nature paintings in The Lost Words, an exhibition which is on tour from Compton Verney and will be seen at Danby from June. The Inspired by… gallery is the only Northern England venue to host the exhibition which is based on the acclaimed The Lost Words nature book created by writer Robert Macfarlane and watercolour illustrations by artist Jackie Morris.

A second exhibition running alongside the Showcase will celebrate the National Park’s beautiful night sky to coincide with the fourth Dark Skies Festival taking place during half-term.

For this, the gallery has curated a collection entitled: ‘Moonlight Scenes’, featuring work by Whitby artist Bridget Wilkinson and York-based Patrick Smith. Images by Stev Hayward and Brinton Darnell, the winner of last year’s National Park Dark Skies Festival photo competition, will also be displayed.

To underline the gallery’s commitment to inspiring and championing the development of local artists, a much-expanded education programme has been put in place for 2019. Youngsters aged between seven and 12 can now develop their creative potential through themed workshops such as ‘Sky High’ and a ‘Pathway through the Park’.

Meanwhile adults can come along to one of the full-day art appreciation courses with guest lecturers from the renowned Workers’ Education Association. Each day’s course will focus on a particular subject such as the work of the artists’ colony The Staithes Group; the Railway Posters of the North York Moors and Coast; and David Hockney’s Yorkshire Landscapes.

Visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/inspiredby for more information.