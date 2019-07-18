Cottage full of character standing on cliffs above Staithes

This charming stone cottage full of character with beautifully landscaped gardens, standing on the cliffs above Staithes, enjoys stunning views out to sea.

With two 18th Century cottages having been united, this home has plenty of living space and has been lovingly refurbished with great care to preserve the many period features which includes period fireplaces, exposed beams and stone work.

The accommodation comprises a lounge which has a sea views to the front and French doors to the rear leading to a sheltered patio which enjoys a southerly aspect.

A connecting door leads to the dining room which has another period fireplace, beamed ceilings and windows that enjoy sea views.

The galley kitchen has everything you would need with the added benefit of having a sea view from the sink so no-one need complain about doing the washing-up. A porch and separate WC completes the downstairs.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom all benefitting from having central heating and double-glazing throughout enjoying either sea views or views over the gardens.

Outside there is a large garden which has been landscaped with lawns and mature planting and is nestled in the lee of the hill which gives it protection from the westerly weather and boasts those fabulous sea views.

If you are looking for a character property with sea views, this could be your dream home and we highly recommend viewing.

On the market for £299,950.

