Cod-a-Leekie soup – a fishy twist on this classic Scottish favourite

Here is this week’s recipe from the Magpie Cafe in Whitby for you to try at home.

Ingredients - serves 4

1 large onion, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 sticks of celery, roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2-3 bay leaves

Small bunch of Thyme

2 litres of good quality chicken stock

1 good handful of pearl barley

2-3 leeks, sliced

Handful of stoned prunes, sliced

400g cod loin, cut into equal size pieces

Small amount of oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a deep pan and then add the carrot, onion, celery and garlic.

Cook over a moderate heat and cook until the vegetables have turned golden in colour, add the chicken stock, bay leaves and the thyme. Gently simmer for around one hour to fully infuse the stock.

After an hour, strain the vegetables and herbs out of the stock and place the stock back onto the heat, rinse the pearl barley well in cold water then add the pearl barley to the stock, over a low heat simmer for around 30 minutes.

After 10 minutes add the sliced leeks, stir through and cover with a lid. After a further 10 minutes add the cod pieces and gently simmer for a further 10 minutes or until the pearl barley is tender and the fish is cooked. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then divide the soup between four bowls, sprinkle with the sliced prunes and serve with lots of fresh bread.