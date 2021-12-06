Christmas attractions for the whole family set to take over Scarborough town centre throughout December

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington will all welcome Christmas activities during December to help keep residents entertainment and children occupied until Santa arrives.

Scarborough:

A full programme of town centre activities is set to get Scarborough into the Christmas spirit as each weekend in December will see a different street theatre act interacting with the crowds and leading people towards the new ice rink between 10am and 4pm.

Scarborough is set to welcome a range of Christmas-themed activities this December.

This weekend, December 10 to 12, is ‘bouncing weekend’ with Roo’d at Christmas appearing on Saturday.

They are two bouncing kangaroos from Australia, confused by the cold – and will provide a down-under Christmas experience. On Sunday, they will be replaced by bouncing elves getting into all sorts of mischief.

Next weekend, December 17 to 19, will see the beautiful and engaging Ghost Caribou, giant, illuminated creatures, part caribou and part spirit, roam a mystical world accompanied by a wild herdsperson.

To accompany the street theatre, there will be activities for children and workshops where you can learn a few Christmas crafts and even some circus skills.

The Yorkshire Coast will host a wide range of Christmas activities for the whole family.

Whitby:

Whitby's Winter Festival is in full swing with the brand new family-focused festival featuring the town's first real ice rink in the town centre.

The festival, which will run until March 30 2022, has been brought together by Welcome to Whitby, community-based company that was established to help Whitby and surrounding businesses bounce back after the pandemic.

The ice rink on Endeavour Wharf will remain in the town for around six weeks over the festive period, to find out more visit Whitby Winter Festival's website here.

Bridlington:

Bridlington is set to welcome the town's first ever Merchants' Market – comprising of traders solely from Bridlington and Old Town who will be selling their wares in period costume along the high street.

The 'A Winter Festival' program has been put together by a range of groups led by the Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town and will include ghost-themed evenings at pubs and restaurants with Bridlington Paranormal Investigations and other musical entertainment throughout December.