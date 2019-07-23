Cheers! Whitby Lions’ beer festival celebrates its 10th year

The Whitby Beer Festival, a charity event held every year in aid of Whitby & District Lions’ Club, is back again today.

This year, the festival is celebrating its 10th year and the club will serve more than 30 of the best artisan ales, boutique beers and ciders from award-winning local and regional independent brewers and micro-breweries.

The festival is being held at its usual venue, the Whitby Mission and Seafarers Centre onHaggersgate.

Opening times are midday to 10pm today, tomorrow and Saturday, and midday to 4pm on Sunday.

Entrance tickets cost £5 which includes a commemorative festival tankard, which is yours to keep as a souvenir, and one beer token (for one ½ pint measure).

Beer tickets can then be purchased throughout the festival.

Last year the festival raised £5,000 for Whitby Lions, with all of this donated to many Whitby charities that the club supports throughout the year.

The festival boasts an excellent range of delicious traditional hand-crafted real ales ranging from pale ales, IPAs, bitters, blonds, golden, dark milds to porters which have all been brewed in small batches.

All the real ales are served from traditional draught casks, this gives them a fresher authentic taste. You will not find any mass-produced carbonated beer here.

There is an exceptional range of real ciders to enjoy from traditional scrumpy, dry, sweet or to the ever-popular fruity ciders such as mango and strawberry.

All the ciders have been made from real apples and fruit by dedicated small producers, that use a natural production method of making deliciously mellow, aromatic or sweet great tasting ciders.

Families are welcome as soft drinks are available for children. But children should be supervised by an adult.

Brian Harrison, of Whitby Lions, said: “Every year, the festival is friendly and has a relaxed atmosphere, especially when the sun is out.

“We have outside seating, which is a great way to bring along some friends, family or just by yourself and enjoy our real ale and ciders.”

Bar snacks are also available throughout the festival at the bar.

The Lions runs a Disability Scooter Scheme which hires out mobility scooters free of charge to anyone who has difficulty getting out and about.