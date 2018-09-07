Charming vicarage retains many traditional Victorian features

The Vicarage, Danby, near Whitby, £525,000

Sat in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors, on the edge of Danby village, The Vicarage is a grand, grade II listed seven bedroom property which dates back to 1850 and has classic Victorian gothic charm. Built by the local gentry for the popular clergyman naturalist and author Cannon Atkinson, the property is set in partly walled grounds offering privacy, whilst set on a very generous plot extending to nearly two acres. Whilst the property would require refurbishment, it offers immense potential to be turned into a spectacular home.

The property has retained numerous traditional period features, perhaps most impressively the gothic mullioned style windows and which make the reception rooms feel light and airy. With three reception rooms as well as having both a kitchen leading through to a large back kitchen, this splendid home offers plenty of space but without feeling too large to be a home. The seven bedrooms are split between the first and second floor and provide picturesque views down the Dale and out towards the North Yorkshire Moors.

Outside the property offers private parking on a carriage driveway, an old coach house with stabling and potential for development, plus generous gardens lying predominantly to the east, along with a parkland paddock extending to the front of the property.

The property is a short drive in to Danby, which provides a selection of local amenities including shops, pubs and cafes.

There are some restrictive covenants proposed to be put on the property making it only a private dwelling and prohibiting the property being used as a hotel, pub or licensed premises. With that said, The Vicarage would make the most impressive family home with a sense of delightful period charm, viewing is a must!

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.